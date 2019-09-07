Srisailam getting good inflows from Jurala, Sunkesula

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Srisailam reservoir has been receiving good inflows from both Jurala project on Krishna river and Sunkesula dam on Tungabhadra for the past 48 hours. The reservoir is getting good inflows for the second time during this season. Floodwater from Srisailam was released to Nagarjuna Sagar project. At present, 182.605 TMC water is stored in Srisailam reservoir against the full reservoir capacity of 215.807 TMC.

The water level in the reservoir is 878.90 ft against the full reservoir level of 885 ft. The reservoir is receiving inflows of 1,97,437 cusecs from Jurala project and 56,043 cusecs from Sunkesula.

Kurnool city is likely to face flood threat again as 72,898 cusecs of water were released by Karnataka by lifting 28 crest gates of Tungabhadra dam. The inflows from Tungabhadra is likely to go up to 1.5 lakh cusecs. At present, Tungabhadra dam is receiving 70,000 cusecs of water.