TG Venkatesh bats for four capitals in State

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP TG Venkatesh has demanded that the State government develop capitals in four regions of Andhra Pradesh so that even the backward areas could see development. He said that he would not support if the Jagan government wastes public money, by abandoning the works already taken up in Amaravati, to develop a new area.

Speaking to the media in Kurnool, the Rajya Sabha member, who recently joined the BJP from the TDP, said, “We have always demanded the development of Rayalaseema. Now that Amaravati already has a Secretariat, Assembly and High Court, which are enough to run State administration, the government should gradually focus on developing four capitals in all regions,” he observed.