TTD denies reports of hike in price of VIP darshan tickets

While TTD denied any hike in VIP darshan tickets' cost, BJP continues to lambast the government and TTD for increasing VIP ticket prices.

Published: 07th September 2019 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (File Photo |EPS)

By ANI

TIRUMALA: Categorically denying reports of price hike in VIP darshan tickets, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday said that it will likely release a press note particularly in this regard.

While TTD denied any hike in VIP darshan tickets' cost, BJP continues to lambast the government and TTD for increasing VIP ticket prices.

While speaking to ANI, TTD PRO Ravi Kumar said: "There is no such proposal. The Executive Officer (EO) of TTD, Anil Kumar Singhal on Friday clarified that there is no such proposal to increase the rates of VIP darshan tickets. The TTD is likely to release a press note particularly in this regard."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar expressed concern over the reports of hike in the rate of VIP darshan tickets.

"Right from the beginning, we have been saying that the Hindu Temples are being used as a source of revenue-generating engine. It has also been proven. When devotees donate crores of rupees here then why this kind of exploitation for money is needed?" said Dinakar.

Earlier this month, Dinakar launched an attack on Jaganmohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government for announcing to give Rs 5,000 per month as an honorarium for Pastors in the state.

Dinakar said, "Why this Government of Andhra Pradesh is allowing Rs 5000 per month to each pastor from the state fund. But there is no such allowance for Hindu pandits."

VIP darshan tickets TTD Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan
