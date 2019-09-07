Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two bridges washed away in Vizag Agency

Road transport to 10 villages in Hukumpeta mandal in the division came to a standstill as a bridge at Bisaiputtu was washed away as floodwater entered the stream.

Published: 07th September 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) The bridge which was washed away following heavy rains at Bisaiputtu in Visakhapatnam district. The road which breached at Surimetta in G Madugula Agency mandal of Visakhapatnam district | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Normal life was thrown out of gear in four panchayats of several Agency hamlets as two bridges were washed away following heavy rains in Hukumpeta and G Madugula mandals in Paderu division of Vizag Agency for the past two days.

Road transport to 10 villages in Hukumpeta Mandal in the division came to a standstill as a bridge at Bisaiputtu was washed away as floodwater entered the stream.Similarly, another bridge was washed away on Thursday midnight due to flooding at Surimetta near Maddigaruvu in Boyitipalli panchayat in G Madugula, disrupting road connectivity to several hamlets.Earlier, when the culvert was damaged due to floods, the villagers had repaired the culvert. But now following heavy rains, the bridge was washed away disrupting traffic.The authorities are gearing up to provide relief to tribals due to disruption of traffic. 

Paderu Sub-Collector Venkateswar told TNIE that the situation was now under control as the rains have subsided.The engineering officials were undertaking repairs to the bridges to restore traffic.  He, however, said there was no flood threat to the Agency villages.  Following are chief amounts of rainfall recorded in various mandals in Paderu division till 8.30 am on Friday: Munchingput:  76.8m, Pedabayalu: 108.2 mm, Dumbriguda: 60.4 mm, Araku Valley: 12.2 mm. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the low pressure area lay centred over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under these conditions, fairly widespread and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp