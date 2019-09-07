Two bridges washed away in Vizag Agency

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Normal life was thrown out of gear in four panchayats of several Agency hamlets as two bridges were washed away following heavy rains in Hukumpeta and G Madugula mandals in Paderu division of Vizag Agency for the past two days.

Road transport to 10 villages in Hukumpeta Mandal in the division came to a standstill as a bridge at Bisaiputtu was washed away as floodwater entered the stream.Similarly, another bridge was washed away on Thursday midnight due to flooding at Surimetta near Maddigaruvu in Boyitipalli panchayat in G Madugula, disrupting road connectivity to several hamlets.Earlier, when the culvert was damaged due to floods, the villagers had repaired the culvert. But now following heavy rains, the bridge was washed away disrupting traffic.The authorities are gearing up to provide relief to tribals due to disruption of traffic.

Paderu Sub-Collector Venkateswar told TNIE that the situation was now under control as the rains have subsided.The engineering officials were undertaking repairs to the bridges to restore traffic. He, however, said there was no flood threat to the Agency villages. Following are chief amounts of rainfall recorded in various mandals in Paderu division till 8.30 am on Friday: Munchingput: 76.8m, Pedabayalu: 108.2 mm, Dumbriguda: 60.4 mm, Araku Valley: 12.2 mm. According to Indian Meteorological Department, the low pressure area lay centred over north coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under these conditions, fairly widespread and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours.