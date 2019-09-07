Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP government will deliver services at people’s doorstep using tech: IT Minister

Lt General Girish Kumar, VSM, Surveyor General of India, requested the State government to help the SoI to  establish its campus in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Gautham Reddy has said the government would deliver its services at the doorsteps of people with the help of technology.

“Several services of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings departments are being implemented with the help of geospatial technology Services under ‘Navaratnalu’ will be delivered at people’s doorstep using technology,’’ he asserted.

Participating in a workshop titled ‘Building new India by Leveraging Geospatial Technology’ organised by the Andhra Pradesh Space Applications Centre (APSAC) in association with Survey of India (SoI) and Geospatial Media and Communications here on Friday, Gautham Reddy observed that technology was less expensive compared to the 1960s.

“Nowadays, 60 per cent of engineering graduates are taking up jobs in other fields because of their improper training in technology,’’ he said and underscored the need for the introduction of the new syllabus for improving technical skills of students.

Stating that the government was already decided to set up at least one skill development centre in all the 25 Parliamentary constituencies to impart training to youth free of cost, the minister promised to strive for setting up a Geospatial Centre in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subash Chandra Bose explained the initiatives being taken by the government in mapping/ updation of the land records in the State using advanced survey techniques.

Lt General Girish Kumar, VSM, Surveyor General of India, requested the State government to help the SoI to establish its campus in the State. He expressed his willingness to run a free pilot drone survey in a village.

