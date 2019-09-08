'110 successful things in 100 days' a false claim, says BJP's Sujana Chowdary on YSR government's decisions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Disputing the YSRC claim of successful governance in its first 100 days, BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) came down heavily on the ruling party saying that its decisions had affected the State’s economy.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Rajya Sabha member, who recently switched loyalties to the BJP from the TDP, listed out the ‘failures’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said it was strange that the government released a statement claiming that it did 110 successful things in 100 days. The MP further pointed out that the YSRC government failed to prove the allegations it made about corrupt practices of the previous dispensation despite being in power for over three months.

“Polavaram project, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, has come to a grinding halt. Even though the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and others advised against cancelling contracts, the government went ahead. So, will it consider stoppage of works a success or a failure? Same is the case with review of renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs). Investors are concerned because of the State’s decisions,” he observed.

Sujana Chowdary added that the State government had turned Amaravati into a ghost city as all the works came to a halt after the contracts were terminated. He also found fault with the government for cancelling the old sand policy without introducing a new one. “This dealt a huge blow to real estate sector and unorganised workforce,” he claimed.