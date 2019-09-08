Home States Andhra Pradesh

Alleging harassment, village volunteer ends life in Andhra 

The police added that a woman from village Pandu Manga had approached  Naveena, requesting her to change her name in the Aadhar card as it was spelt wrong.

By Express News Service

ELURU: A 19-year-old newly-appointed village volunteer ended his life after allegedly being reprimanded by a woman for not changing her name in the Aadhaar card. The incident took place in Jeelugumalli mandal of the district.

According to police and information reaching here, Pandu Naveena, a degree holder, was recently appointed as a village volunteer, a programme initiated to take services of the government to people’s doorstep, for Pandu Vaari Gudem village of Jeelugumalli.

The name in the government ID card was spelt as Pennam Manga and had submitted a petition around five days ago. On Friday, Manga went to Naveena and reprimanded her for not addressing the issue. The police said Manga had used harsh words against the young volunteer, which left the latter humiliated.

Naveena went to her house and narrated the incident to her parents. Her family tried to cheer her up by saying that she would get a better hold of things once she gets acquainted with the job. However, they found Naveena hanging from the ceiling of her room on Saturday morning and alerted the police.
Police found a note purportedly written by Naveena, in which she held no one responsible.

Jeelugumalli mandal
