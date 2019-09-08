Home States Andhra Pradesh

Blood banks unable to meet platelet demand in Visakhapatnam

Out of 20 blood tests registered in the KGH Virology, there are around four to five dengue positive cases a day or even less sometimes.

Published: 08th September 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Blood donation, blood bank

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With monsoon at its peak, more viral fever cases are reported at city hospitals. In the past two weeks, majority of private clinics have seen at least 10 to 15 cases of viral fevers daily. As the platelet count has dropped in many patients, there is heavy demand for the platelets from blood banks. More than 200 units of platelets per day are supplied by 10 to 12 blood banks in the city. Still the blood banks are unable to meet the demand. Many hospitals and clinics in the city seek platelets after three to four days of fever.  

Out of 20 blood tests registered in the KGH Virology, there are around four to five dengue positive cases a day or even less sometimes. But more viral fever cases are reported in every hospital. In the KGH, there were about 150 fever cases reported in the outpatient ward in the last two weeks. According to the health officials, there is a drop in dengue cases this year. About 200 patients tested positive for dengue till now this year, while it was 1,800 in the corresponding period last year. The total number of cases in 2018 was 2,450.

In the past few days, the demand for platelets from the city blood banks has increased. Each blood bank supplies at least 10 to 12 units of platelets. Not all the patients reported with dengue positive require platelets. Only viral fever patients are in need of platelets. Every person has about 2.5 lakh to 4 lakh platelets in the blood. During any viral fever or dengue or chikungunya, when the patients bleed profusely the platelet count drops to less than 10,000, requiring transfusion of platelets. There are situations when the patients bleed even when the platelet count is 50,000 or take ill. From 200 units of blood one unit of platelets can be extracted. When one unit of platelets is transfused to a patient the platelets increase to 20,000 to 30,000.

However, blood bank officials said there is shortage of blood donors and the banks are in need of blood donations on a mass scale frequently as the shelf life of donated blood is only five days. On a daily basis, each blood bank supplies five to 10 units of platelets in the city on normal days, but the demand is double that number. Adding to this, patients come from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and Odisha State for platelets.

According to the medical officers of the city blood banks, though there is a drop in dengue cases, the viral fevers are on the rise.

What officials say
On the increase in fever cases, the medical and health officials have geared up for precautionary measures to destroy mosquito breeding points. The department advised the public to avoid water stagnation points in their surroundings to avoid health issues at their home. “This year, viral fevers are on the rise. Any viral infection takes three to four days to feel its impact. The person might feel drop in temperature but he/she needs a week’s rest and intake of more fluids to avoid drop in platelets. Not everyone requires transfusion of platelets if proper care is taken,” said Kalyan, epidemiologist for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
blood bank
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp