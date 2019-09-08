Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clear the air on capital Amaravati: Galla to Jagan

Speaking to TNIE on the present uncertainty over capital Amaravati, the Guntur MP rubbished the YSRC  charge of ‘insider trading’ in capital city development.

Published: 08th September 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev (File Photo | @jaygalla/twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP Galla Jayadev has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should make a statement on Amaravati and give clarity as there is too much speculation on the capital city, which has resulted in fluctuation of land prices at several places in the State. Confusion over capital is not good for people and the State, he observed.

The MP on Saturday asserted that the previous TDP government zeroed in on Amaravati as capital as it is located in the centre of the State and also planned to develop it as a blue-green city taking advantage of its riverfront. As AP in dire need of a capital city for competing with the neighbouring States in attracting investments in industry and service sectors and for the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had taken the decision to locate the capital in Amaravati, he said.

Speaking to TNIE on the present uncertainty over capital Amaravati, the Guntur MP rubbished the YSRC  charge of ‘insider trading’ in capital city development.“Myself or my family members do not have any land in Amaravati. As the YSRC is in power now, let it investigate and press charges against those involved in irregularities pertaining to capital development. Without pressing charges, how can they make such allegations against individuals?” he questioned.

On the remark of Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana that the cost of construction of buildings in Amaravati is exorbitant, compared to other locations, Jayadev wondered how can he make such ‘false’ claims without ascertaining the facts. “Botcha should answer whether he is really unaware of the facts or is he trying to fool the people. The cost of construction may be more than 10 to 15 per cent, but the excess amount is worthwhile considering the advantage of riverfront capital. As Amaravati has already attracted the attention of the world, spending a little more on the capital construction will payback in many ways,” the TDP MP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Galla Jayadev
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp