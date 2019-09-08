Clear the air on capital Amaravati: Galla to Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MP Galla Jayadev has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should make a statement on Amaravati and give clarity as there is too much speculation on the capital city, which has resulted in fluctuation of land prices at several places in the State. Confusion over capital is not good for people and the State, he observed.

The MP on Saturday asserted that the previous TDP government zeroed in on Amaravati as capital as it is located in the centre of the State and also planned to develop it as a blue-green city taking advantage of its riverfront. As AP in dire need of a capital city for competing with the neighbouring States in attracting investments in industry and service sectors and for the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had taken the decision to locate the capital in Amaravati, he said.

Speaking to TNIE on the present uncertainty over capital Amaravati, the Guntur MP rubbished the YSRC charge of ‘insider trading’ in capital city development.“Myself or my family members do not have any land in Amaravati. As the YSRC is in power now, let it investigate and press charges against those involved in irregularities pertaining to capital development. Without pressing charges, how can they make such allegations against individuals?” he questioned.

On the remark of Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana that the cost of construction of buildings in Amaravati is exorbitant, compared to other locations, Jayadev wondered how can he make such ‘false’ claims without ascertaining the facts. “Botcha should answer whether he is really unaware of the facts or is he trying to fool the people. The cost of construction may be more than 10 to 15 per cent, but the excess amount is worthwhile considering the advantage of riverfront capital. As Amaravati has already attracted the attention of the world, spending a little more on the capital construction will payback in many ways,” the TDP MP said.