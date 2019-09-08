Dial 100 service a hit in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The ‘Dial 100’ call centre established at Prakasam police headquarters here, which is linked with the ‘SP live video conferencing’ system, has been working round-the-clock for aiding those in need of help.

Through the service, the police can trace a caller’s location and reach him in short time. Each call is recorded and stored in a safe place with the help of a technical code at the command control system at the district police headquarters in Ongole.

Further, particulars like details of the concerned officer, who attended the complaint, nature of the complaint, how long it took to solve the problem is also noted here to find out more about the case.

“Through the ‘Dial 100’ call system, we have solved numerous family disputes--friction caused by drinking habits of the husband, tension between the couple--by intervening at the right time. Our highway patrol and traffic wing have reacted to 199 calls related to road mishaps in time and provided immediate help to the victims,” Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Koushal told Express on Friday.

With ‘Dail 100’ becoming effective and complainants being reportedly content with the results, the number of complaints lodged through this service has been growing. In May, 1,255 complaints were registered through this system. Among those, FIRs were registered for 35 cases at respective police stations.

In June, 1,129 complaints were received and in 31 cases, FIRs were registered. In July, 907 calls came in of which FIRs were registered in 24 cases.

In the month of August, of 866 calls FIRs were registered for 24 cases. In all, till date, 4,157 calls have been received and in 114 cases FIRs were registered.