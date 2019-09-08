Heavy rains swell Godavari

By Express News Service

ELURU/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/KAKINADA: Heavy rains in the upper catchment areas have led to swelling of River Godavari, again. Due to the heavy inflows into the river, situation in the 36 submerged villages of Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district and 19 Polavaram villages in West Godavari district worsened.

Floodwater on Saturday overflowed 12-feet above the causeway at Kothuru village, disrupting vehicular movement between Polavaram and upstream villages of the Polavaram project.

People of the 19 submerged West Godavari villages have left for higher grounds. They alleged that the government officials did not alert them about the flood threat, and that they were starving for the last few days.

Kothuru, Kondrukota, Vadapalli, Madapuram, Tellavaram, Gajulagondi, Pedduru, Paidakulamamidi, Sarugudu, Yarravaram, Tekuru, Sirivaka, Sivagiri, Koruturu, Telladibbalu, Cheeduru, Pallapuru, Paidipaka and Thutugunta remained completely cut off, due to inundation of the Kothuru causeway. Now, the locals were unable to come to Polavaram to buy essentials, which they were able to do so until recently, due to alarming increase of the floodwater.

The water-level at Polavaram CWC rose to 12.28 feet, while at Karoonavaram, it stood at more than 16 feet.

Meanwhile, due to moderate to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of Vararamachandrapuram, Etapaka, Chintur, Kunavaram and Rampachodavaram, the flood-prone villages of East Godavari district continued to remain inundated.

Since Friday night, the total rainfall of 625.6 mm was recorded in the district. The highest rainfall of 51.6 mm was recorded in Kotananduru mandal, while the lowest of 1.2 mm was registered at Kothapalli mandal, followed by 2 mm in Karapa. The areas that witnessed the maximum rainfall were Kotananduru, Maredimilli and I Polavaram and Mamidikuduru. With disrupted road connectivity, commuting in the area became a difficult task. Floodwater overflowed at Sitapalli Vagu, disrupting vehicular movement between Chinaramanayyapeta and Dandangi villages.