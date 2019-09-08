Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao unveils brochure for Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas Rao unveiled the brochure of Dasara festival to be held from September 29 to October 8.

During a review meeting held with the temple staff and other district officials belonging to police, revenue, municipal corporation, healthcare, irrigation and electricity department at the Collector’s camp office here on Saturday, the minister instructed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the upcoming festivities by ensuring hassle-free darshan of the deity for the devotees visiting Kanaka Durga temple.

Addressing the officials, Srinivasa Rao instructed them to make necessary arrangement such as barricading, queue lines, installation of CCTV cameras, road repair works, bus shelters and establishment of help desks by September 25.

He also ordered the temple officials to prepare 20 lakh laddus for the devotees visiting the temple during the nine-day festivities atop Indrakeeladri.