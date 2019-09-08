Operation Muskan: Prakasam 2nd only to Krishna in rescue tally

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A six-year-old boy was found begging at various traffic junctions and on temple premises in Ongole. Similarly, a seven-year-old, who had no parents or relatives, was found working as a daily wager to earn her livelihood.

The two kids were among 240 who were forced to work as labourers and beggars, and rescued from various places in Prakasam district on Friday under Operation Muskan.

With the help of Childline officials, the rescued children were sent to police stations and childcare homes. One Town police provided new clothes to the children with the support of Circle Inspector Bheema Nayak.

Later, some parents came to the police stations to take custody of their children. Police officials warned them never to compromise with their children’s safety and education.

Ongole Taluk Station House Officer (SHO) Lakshman found a 10-year-old boy working at a nearby shop.

He warned the shop owner not to engage minors as workers.According to reports, Krishna district stood first in the rescue tally by coming to the aid of 252 children under Operation Muskan, followed by Prakasam.It had recently come to DGP Gautam Sawang’s notice that a large number of school-age children were engaged as child labourers and beggars.

As such, he directed police officials to take up a special drive to save these children.Following the DGP’s orders, Prakasam police started inspections in all five sub-divisions limits. By the end of Friday, the police, with the help of local ChildLine representatives, rescued 193 boys and 47 girls from across the district.

Among them, 68 were from Ongole, 48 from Markapur, 43 from Kandukur, 42 from Chirala and 38 from Darsi. Later, they were presented before the district children welfare committee.

Within Ongole Sub Division, as many as 13 children were rescued from One Town Police Station limits, six from Two Town police station limits and 10 from taluks. The officials concerned were also planning to send these children to schools as soon as as possible.