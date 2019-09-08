Home States Andhra Pradesh

No tension in Palnadu region, says Guntur IGP

Sattenapalli DSP R Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Gurajala DSP K Srihari and other officers were also present in the press conference.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IGP

South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IGP Vineet Brijlal (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: South Coastal Zone Guntur range IG Vineet Brijlal, who along with Rural SP R Jayalakshmi reviewed the law and order situation in Palnadu on Saturday, said there was no tension in the region and refuted allegations of leaders of the Opposition party being forced out of the villages.

Addressing a press conference at Piduguralla, IG Brijlal said the police department was regularly visiting Palnadu villages and even halting their through out the night. “We have clear information about the people who left the villages. Their reasons were personal, but but some are spreading rumours.”

Stating that the scenario, post the last elections, in the region was peaceful when compared to 2014 elections, he said three murders took place in Palnadu in 2014. However, not a single such case was reported this time, he added.

He mentioned the police filed charge sheets in 90 per cent of cases registered after receiving complaints.
SP Jayalakshmi said DSP-level officers participated in the night halt programmes in 127 villages of Palnadu region over the past three months. She refuted allegations of police inaction on the complaints by TD partymen.

Sattenapalli DSP R Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Gurajala DSP K Srihari and other officers were also present in the press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palnadu region Guntur IGP
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp