No tension in Palnadu region, says Guntur IGP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: South Coastal Zone Guntur range IG Vineet Brijlal, who along with Rural SP R Jayalakshmi reviewed the law and order situation in Palnadu on Saturday, said there was no tension in the region and refuted allegations of leaders of the Opposition party being forced out of the villages.

Addressing a press conference at Piduguralla, IG Brijlal said the police department was regularly visiting Palnadu villages and even halting their through out the night. “We have clear information about the people who left the villages. Their reasons were personal, but but some are spreading rumours.”

Stating that the scenario, post the last elections, in the region was peaceful when compared to 2014 elections, he said three murders took place in Palnadu in 2014. However, not a single such case was reported this time, he added.

He mentioned the police filed charge sheets in 90 per cent of cases registered after receiving complaints.

SP Jayalakshmi said DSP-level officers participated in the night halt programmes in 127 villages of Palnadu region over the past three months. She refuted allegations of police inaction on the complaints by TD partymen.

Sattenapalli DSP R Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Gurajala DSP K Srihari and other officers were also present in the press conference.