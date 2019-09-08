TDP chargesheet out on ‘failures’ of YSRC government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government committed hundreds of blunders in its first 100 days, the opposition TDP released a chargesheet mentioning all the issues that it dealt with ‘wrongly’. The TDP charged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government started ‘destruction’ in the State with demolition of Praja Vedika.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP State office in Guntur on Saturday, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, K Kala Venkata Rao and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said the price of a tractor load of sand skyrocketed to `6,000 from `1,500 in the first 100 days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government notwithstanding the claim of YSRC leaders that it laid emphasis on transparent administration. “The State government has stalled various development works and abolished the welfare schemes implemented by the previous TDP regime. It is spending time on attacking the opposition party instead of concentrating on people’s welfare,” the TDP leaders said.

Alleging that the government created an environment forcing the relocation of industries to other States, they said its policies had resulted in decrease in revenue of the State. “No other government has attracted such widespread criticism in its first 100 days,” the TDP leaders said, adding that the party would soon release another chargesheet highlighting the ‘failures’ of the State government on various fronts.