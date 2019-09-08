Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP rehabilitation camps a farce, ridicules Ambati Rambabu

YSRC MLA accuses Naidu of ‘manufacturing dissent’ in Palnadu

Published: 08th September 2019 09:06 AM

YSR Congress' spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reacting to the rehabilitation camps set up by the TDP to provide shelter to the party cadre who allegedly came under attack of YSRC activists in the past three months, Sattenapalli MLA  Ambati Rambabu lashed out at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘manufacturing dissent and manipulating public opinion.’

“The TDP is fighting for the second spot as many leaders are deserting the party realising that it is a sinking boat,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

“Naidu has been using paid artistes in the garb of farmers and supposed to be victims of YSRC attacks to mobilise false public opinion against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He is trying to make an issue out of nothing,’’ Ambati alleged, adding that the people had already realised his gimmicks, which led to TDP rout in the 2019 elections.

“Now, Naidu is busy manufacturing dissent in Palnadu region unmindful of the fact that seven murders took place in Macherla on a single day after the TDP came to power in 2014,’’ he said.

Ambati also took strong objection to Naidu’s attempt to subvert the casteist remarks made on Tadikonda MLA U Sridevi by TDP activists.

Reacting to the chargesheet released by the TDP against the YSRC regime, he said the TDP chief has no moral right to speak about the 100 days rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy government as Naidu had failed to implement the decisions taken by him after assuming power. “The chargesheet released by the TDP is a mere farce,” he said.

Notwithstanding the charges of TDP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has created history by rolling out several welfare schemes and creating 4 lakh jobs in less than three months after assuming office, the YSRC MLA said.

Ambati Rambabu
