TTD paves way for cashless transactions

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal has said swipe machines have been installed at accommodation and darshan counters at Tirumala to encourage cashless transactions.

During a review meeting with officials of TTD on Saturday, the EO said from September 6 onwards, the

TTD had cancelled two per cent charges for swiping debit cards at Andhra Bank counter on the purchase of gold and silver dollars at Tirumala.

The EO instructed TTD health officer RR Reddy to replace chemical products used for cleaning purposes at Tirumala with organic sanitation products. He asked the officials to introduce 3D imaging methods at Sri Venkateswara Museum and also to update the TTD website and revamp Govinda Mobile App. Singhal also directed the officials to take up extensive landscaping and social forestry at Kanyakumari temple, and to plant saplings on ghat roads of Tirumala.

Special officer AV Dharma Reddy, Tirupati joint executive officer P Basant Kumar, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, chief engineer Ramachandra Reddy and others participated in the meeting.