Andhra Pradesh

Woman delivers in government hospital toilet in Andhra, leaves baby behind

A woman delivered a baby in the toilet at the government general hospital in Hindupur after bolting the door from inside for nearly 45 minutes, and went home leaving behind the newborn.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:41 AM

baby, infant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A woman delivered a baby in the toilet at the government general hospital in Hindupur after bolting the door from inside for nearly 45 minutes, and went home leaving behind the newborn.
The lifeless body of the infant was later found in the toilet by the hospital staff. Soon, police nabbed the woman and brought her back. When questioned, she denied killing the baby.According to police and hospital authorities, 32-year-old Kamalamma came to the Hindupur government general hospital around 3 am on Saturday. She approached Dr Aftab, the duty doctor at that time, and a paediatrician, complaining severe constipation. She reportedly  identified herself as a native of Gorantla mandal.

Even as Dr Aftab referred her to the gynaecology ward and asked a lady doctor to perform anemia, Kamalamma went into the toilet on the pretext of answering a call of nature. A woman attender accompanied her to the toilet and, after waiting for some time, she knocked on the door. Kamalamma answered that she would come out soon. Almost 45 minutes after repeated knocks, she came out and she was taken to the ward. Later, the attender found blood stains on Kamalamma and alerted the duty doctor.

By the time the doctors rushed to the ward, Kamalamma disappeared. When they checked the toilet, they found a male baby and launched a search for the woman on the hospital premises. After a futile search, they lodged a complaint with police. During investigation, a patient who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, identified the woman as Kamalamma from Sevamandiram of Parigi. Police  rushed to the village and brought the woman back to the hospital. Under persistent questioning, she admitted that she had delivered the child. “I was suffering from constipation and took tablets two days back. When I went into the toilet, I delivered the baby. I was in shock and could not gather courage to tell the doctors. I cleaned the blood stains and came out,’’ she said adding thatshe did not kill the baby, who was born with a leg deformity.

Kamalamma said that though she had undergone family planning operation, she became pregnant. “I feared that my husband would leave me if he came to know that I delivered a baby,’’ she claimed. She is the third wife of an auto driver, Chandra.

TAGS
Woman delivers in toilet Andhra hospital toilet
