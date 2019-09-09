ACB conducts surprise checks at Penukonda RTO

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise checks at the Penukonda RTO check post in Anantapur district in the early hours of Sunday. The surprise check was conducted at the RTO at 1.15 am and during checks, unaccounted money of Rs 30,510 was found with Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) KVLN Prasad.

The officials also found a private person V Siva Reddy, who was collecting bribe from vehicle owners on behalf of Prasad, on the office premises and seized Rs 22,900 from him. The total unaccounted money of Rs 53,410 was seized from the AMVI and private person and further investigation is on.