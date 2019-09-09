Home States Andhra Pradesh

Administrative nod to Rs 191 crore worth MGNREGS works in Prakasam

Andhra Pradesh government has recently given administrative approval for MGNREGS-affiliated works worth Rs 191 crore.

Published: 09th September 2019

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Though the district administration is yet to clear pending bills for projects under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), it has recently given administrative approval for MGNREGS-affiliated works worth Rs 191 crore. The Panchayat Raj officials have also started planning for the execution of the proposed works. 

Recently, the State government, after reviewing the progress of the scheme across the State, issued orders cancelling 1,712 such development projects in the district that were less than 25 per cent complete and taken up during the Telugu Desam government. Post this, district collector Pola Bhaskar comprehensively reviewed the cancelled projects and discussed if there were scope to revive them with officials. 

After taking suggestions from experts, he sanctioned works worth Rs 191.01 crore. “After reviewing all pros and cons, district collector Pola Bhaskar has issued administrative sanction orders for Rs 191.01 crore worth village development MGNREGS affiliated works on Friday. These include laying CC and BT roads; construction of Anganwadi, gram panchayat and mandal office buildings, etc. Now, we are planning to complete the proposed works within the stipulated time ,” District Circle Panchayat Raj SEK Kondaiah told TNIE on Sunday.

