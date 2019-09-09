‘Attacks’: TDP cell to fight cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Urging party cadre and the victims of alleged YSRC attacks to reach Guntur and join Chalo Palnadu rally on September 11, Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said the party’s legal cell will fight cases for the victims. The former Chief Minister also challenged the YSRC government to register a case against him before touching his partymen.

In a teleconference with party leaders on Sunday, Naidu said that the TDP legal cell would file cases in connection with the “attacks” unleashed by YSRC cadre against his party activists and take up the issue to the notice of the Human Rights Commission. The TDP legal cell will meet on September 10 to decide the future course of action.

Meanwhile, former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya visited TDP rehabilitation camp, which was set up for the victims of alleged violence by the ruling party cadre, in Guntur on Sunday. She termed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s governance a “demon’s rule”.

Symbolic protest

In an innovative protest, the TDP cadre walked backwards as a symbolic protest implying that the State government is going backwards when it comes to development in the past 100 days. TDP cadres in large numbers led by TDP Guntur district president GV Anjaneyulu walked backwards at NTR statue centre in Guntur on Sunday.