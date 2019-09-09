Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cruise to Srisailam from Nagarjuna Sagar

Tourists enjoyed the picturesque landscapes and nature en route to Srisailam from Nagarjuna Sagar.

Published: 09th September 2019 07:26 AM

A Launch Large Motor Boat runs from Nagarjunasagar of Telangana to Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh. It was returned on Sunday from Srisailam to Sagar file.

A Launch Large Motor Boat runs from Nagarjunasagar of Telangana to Srisailam of Andhra Pradesh. It was returned on Sunday from Srisailam to Sagar file. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the water levels in Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam dams filling to the brim, the Tourism department has come up with an exclusive cruise ride from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam and back. The package costs Rs 2,200 for an adult and Rs 1,760 for a child.

The cruise arrived at Srisailam from Nagarjuna Sagar on Saturday night and it returned to Nagarjuna Sagar on Sunday. Tourists enjoyed the picturesque landscapes and nature en route to Srisailam from Nagarjuna Sagar. The travellers were provided with a non-AC accommodation and places such as Nagarjuna Sagar dam, Srisailam temple, Sakshi Ganapathi temple, Srisailam dam and Pathala Ganga were covered as part of the package. 

The officials said that the tours will be operated twice a week and urged the people to opt for tour packages to enjoy the beautiful locations. They said that the packages were being offered on weekends and based on the demand, they will be extended to weekdays too.

