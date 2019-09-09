Doctors oppose move to set up de-addiction centre in district hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Psychiatrists are opposing the government’s decision to set up de-addiction centres at district hospitals. They suggest that the authorities identify suitable places for the centres, as the treatment can only be effective when done in isolation. The doctors say that de-addiction should not be equated with other medical problems that are resolved after prescribing medicines or surgeries. To fight addiction, one needs to be near nature and have several sessions with their doctor, they say.

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy of VIMHANS told TNIE: “De-addiction centres are a totally different concept. The process of de-addiction cannot be treated as other health issues that can be treated in a ward or like regular OP treatments. These centres should be more spacious and must have a calm atmosphere for the addicted to lead a peaceful life. Connecting them with nature is very important for the de-addiction process. Also, there should be well-experienced staff with knowledge of psychology.”

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy visited a private de-addiction centre in the city, run by Dr Rama Subba Reddy. Before setting up the government-run de-addiction centre in the city, he went there to seek suggestions and opinion of the doctor. This was the first official visit by a minister on the issue.

As on date, there are no de-addiction centres operated by the State government. Only private organisations and NGOs run about 1,000 centres across the State. The district authorities and health officials are waiting for orders from the State government to start working on them. The district authorities are also waiting for the report from Dr Rama Subba Reddy, who was asked to submit a report on the de-addiction centres. The authority will take decisions on the basis of that report.