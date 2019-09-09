Moderate rains likely in Coastal AP, Rayalaseema in next 2 days

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the influence of low pressure area over interior Odisha, a few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema will receive light to moderate rains in the next two days. The low pressure area over interior Odisha now lies over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height, weathermen said.

India Meteorological Department forecast moderate rains in Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. With strong winds moving from westerly direction along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh, fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea.