More energy efficiency steps to save discoms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State energy department, which is resolved to bring down the power purchase costs, is looking at effective implementation of energy efficiency measures as it would help bring down the financial stress of power discoms (distribution companies). To this effect, Energy Secretary N Srikant said that efforts would be made to strengthen the energy efficiency (EE) initiatives in the State.

According to a statement from AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the State Designated Agency (SDA) will implement EE initiatives, Energy minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy told the secretary that the government was giving utmost priority for energy efficiency initiatives and environment protection. He added that energy efficiency initiatives should be taken up as a mass movement to create awareness on preserving natural resources for future generations.

The minister also emphasised the need for putting concerted efforts to percolate energy efficiency activities in all the key sectors. On the occasion, the secretary said EE activities would help the discoms reduce power purchase costs to an extent and reduce their losses.