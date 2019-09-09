Home States Andhra Pradesh

Several villages marooned in Godavari districts

Officials issued a first flood-level warning at Dowleswaram Barrage at Rajamahendravaram.

Published: 09th September 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari floodwater flowing over Kadamma bridge in Polavaram mandal cutting off road connectivity to several villages on Sunday.

Godavari floodwater flowing over Kadamma bridge in Polavaram mandal cutting off road connectivity to several villages on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)q

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With increasing inflows from upstream following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the river Godavari and its tributaries in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, flood level in the river was rising by the hour. Several tribal villages near Polavaram project site in both East and West Godavari districts remained cut off from rest of the world on Sunday. 

Officials issued a first flood-level warning at Dowleswaram Barrage at Rajamahendravaram. They are likely to issue a second flood-level warning in the early hours of Monday. Following increasing inflows from upstream of the Srisailam project, officials of Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala project and Prakasam Barrage were on alert and constantly monitoring the situation to regulate the flood flow. 

Inflows into Gotta Barrage on the river Vamsadhara in Srikakulam, where first-level flood warning was issued on Sunday morning, started subsiding. Speaking to TNIE, irrigation department superintending engineer S Krishna Rao said there was increasing inflows from Indravati, Pranahita basins and also from Sabari and Sileru.  

19 villages in WG, 36 in EG remain cut off, affected people to be shifted 

“The inflows from Indravati and Pranahita are at 14 lakh cusecs discharge rate and flood water is expected to reach Dowleswaram by Wednesday. Meanwhile, inflows from Sabari and Sileru have touched 1.5 lakh cusecs. By Wednesday we expect the flood discharge from the barrage to be between 15.5 lakh and 16 lakh cusecs,” he said. 

Gandi Pochamma temple submerged in the floodwater
of river Godavari in East Godavari district | Express

The flood discharge at the Dowleswaram Barrage which was 11,03,727 cusecs at 6 pm on Sunday is likely to cross 13-lakh cusec mark after midnight or early hours of Monday. The floods in the river Godavari are likely to continue until next Sunday, irrigation department officials said. At the Polavaram project, floodwater flowed above the spillway and the water level was recorded at 27.5 meters while it was 27.7 meters at the cofferdam.

With no let up in flood situation, 19 villages in Polavaram mandal of West Godavari district and 36 villages in Devipatnam of East Godavari district continued to remain cut off. Road connectivity to several villages (river islets) downstream of Dowleswaram Barrage was also cut off. Some people in villages of Polavaram mandal expressed their anger over the officials’ alleged failure to alert them about the looming threat. 

The residents who went through a nightmarish experience due to floods only a few days back questioned the lack of preparedness on the part of officials. “Not alerting the people about the impending disaster is sheer negligence on the part of officials. What would be our fate if our villages are flooded again,” asked an angry Kondrukota MPTC member Midiyam Venkataswamy. “The people who did not foresee this situation did not stock up food or drinking water.

As a result, they are facing a lot of problems,” he said. 
When contacted, Polavaram tahsildar N Narasimha Murthy said they have arranged two boats and a launch to ferry the people from marooned villages to safety. “We will not leave any stone unturned to send relief and medical teams to the affected people,” he said.  Officials of both Godavari districts have geared up to evacuate the people from flooded low-lying areas to relief camps. 

Officials on high alert  
Irrigation officials said they will take decision on lifting of Srisailam dam gates depending on the situation. The current water level in the project reached 882 ft as against the full reservoir level of 885ft.  Srisailam dam superintendent engineer Srinivas Reddy said that the inflows from Jurala are at 1,66,935 cusecs and floodwater at a discharge rate of 86,856 cusecs from river Tungabhadra. With the possibility of increasing inflows, officials at both Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala project are getting ready to regulate the flood by releasing water downstream. Officials at Prakasam Barrage have been alerted. 

Flood warning issued
First level flood warning issued at Dowleswaram Barrage  
11,03,727 cusecs: Flood discharge at Dowleswaram
51,265 cusecs: Flood discharge at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara 
882.5 feet (FRL - 885 feet) - reservoir level at Srisailam dam 
99,420 cusecs: Srisailam discharge
52,902 cusecs - Flood discharge at Nagarjuna Sagar dam
31,231 cusecs - Flood discharge at Pulichintala 
127  SDRF personnel deployed in Devipatnam mandal of EG 
40 NDRF personnel deployed in Rampachodavaram mandal

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godavari river Polavaram project Andhra Pradesh Godaveri flood
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp