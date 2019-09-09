‘TDP legal cell will file cases against YSRC’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Urging party cadre and the victims of alleged YSRC attacks to reach Guntur and join Chalo Palnadu rally on September 11, leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said the party’s legal cell will fight cases for the victims.

He also challenged YSRC to register a case against him before touching TDP men. In a teleconference with leaders, he said that TDP legal cell would file cases in connection with ‘attacks’ unleashed by YSRC against his party activists and take up issue to notice of Human Rights Commission.