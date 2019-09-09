Home States Andhra Pradesh

This school has eight students, but no regular teacher in Andhra Pradesh

The only teacher, who was working in the MPP primary school, as part of the single teacher system, got promoted and joined another school.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

School

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

 GUNTUR: A government school at Anaganivaripalem village of Cherukupalli Mandal in the remote area of Guntur has students, but no teacher for the past one month. The only teacher, who was working in the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) primary school, as part of the single teacher system, got promoted and joined another school. So, the students are facing difficulties due to the unusual situation created by the Education department officials, who allotted teachers to the school on deputation for the past one month.

As such, the villagers are demanding that a teacher be posted on a permanent basis to give better education to the students in the school that followed single-teacher system. The villagers said it was mandatory to allot regular teachers even if two students were studying in the school. 

As eight students are studying in the MPP primary school, the Education department allotted one teacher as per the guidelines who was conducting classes regularly up till August. However, the teacher, Rambabu, got promoted and joined another school.

Mandal education officer B Narayana Rao said he had been regularly monitoring the situation and accordingly deputed teachers on rotation for the past one month. He said that another teacher, SK Moula, was deputed to the MPP primary school on Saturday who began holding classes from the same day. He said the teacher was deputed from Munusubuvaripalem of Cherukupalli Mandal. He added the government would appoint a regular teacher to the school soon and that he had already submitted a report to the authorities apprising them of the situation.

Teacher deputed on rotational basis
Mandal education officer B Narayana Rao said he had been regularly monitoring the situation and accordingly deputed teachers on rotation for the past one month. He said that another teacher was deputed to the school on Saturday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh schools
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp