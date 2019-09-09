This school has eight students, but no regular teacher in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A government school at Anaganivaripalem village of Cherukupalli Mandal in the remote area of Guntur has students, but no teacher for the past one month. The only teacher, who was working in the Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) primary school, as part of the single teacher system, got promoted and joined another school. So, the students are facing difficulties due to the unusual situation created by the Education department officials, who allotted teachers to the school on deputation for the past one month.

As such, the villagers are demanding that a teacher be posted on a permanent basis to give better education to the students in the school that followed single-teacher system. The villagers said it was mandatory to allot regular teachers even if two students were studying in the school.

As eight students are studying in the MPP primary school, the Education department allotted one teacher as per the guidelines who was conducting classes regularly up till August. However, the teacher, Rambabu, got promoted and joined another school.

Mandal education officer B Narayana Rao said he had been regularly monitoring the situation and accordingly deputed teachers on rotation for the past one month. He said that another teacher, SK Moula, was deputed to the MPP primary school on Saturday who began holding classes from the same day. He said the teacher was deputed from Munusubuvaripalem of Cherukupalli Mandal. He added the government would appoint a regular teacher to the school soon and that he had already submitted a report to the authorities apprising them of the situation.

Teacher deputed on rotational basis

Mandal education officer B Narayana Rao said he had been regularly monitoring the situation and accordingly deputed teachers on rotation for the past one month. He said that another teacher was deputed to the school on Saturday