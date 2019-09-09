Three held for impersonating cops, extortion

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Bitragunta police on Sunday arrested three persons for impersonating as cops and demanding money from a person. The accused were identified as P Gopi (35) of Kandriga village in Bogole mandal and P Jyothi Mahesh (36) and P Tirumala (23) of Chamadala village in Jaladanki mandal.

Disclosing the details to the media, Kavali DSP D Prasad said the accused chased down a motorist in a vehicle bearing number TS 09 CL T/R 8740 at Kandriga village on national highway and asked the motorist to show the documents of motorcycle and demanded cash from him. Later, the victim lodged a complaint with the Bitragunta police. Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused and seized their car near the railway gate at Bogole on Sunday.