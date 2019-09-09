Two held, booty worth Rs one lakh recovered

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The Kavali rural police on Sunday arrested two notorious thieves and recovered booty worth R 1 lakh from them.

NELLORE:  The Kavali rural police on Sunday arrested two notorious thieves and recovered booty worth Rs 1 lakh from them. The accused were identified as B David (35) and B Durgaiah (33) of Kovurupalli village in Bogole Mandal. Disclosing the case details to the media, Kavali DSP D Prasad said the duo were involved in several house break-in offences in the district. During 2018 and 2019, David and Durgaiah, along with A Yohanu, stole gold ornaments from houses located in Balakrishna Reddy Nagar and Indiramma Colony in Musunur. The trio also stole cash from the stationary trucks on national highway in 2018.

David and other offenders were also involved in a highway dacoity case at DC Palli Toll Plaza under Marripadu police station limits in 2018. Three cases have been filed against the accused at the Kavali rural police station and at Marripadu police station. Based on the complaint lodged by victims, the Kavali rural police registered a case and started investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kavali rural police nabbed the two accused at Gouravaram village near National Highway-16 and recovered three sovereigns of gold and Rs 18,500 cash from them. Kavali circle inspector T Murali Krishna, Kavali rural sub-inspectors J Malyadri and T Aruna were also present at the press meet. 

