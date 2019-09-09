Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two TTD temples to get gold-plated gopurams

The gopurams of Sri Bhu Varahaswamy temple at Tirumala and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple at Tirupati will soon glitter as the TTD officials planning to gold-plate them.

Published: 09th September 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The gopurams of the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Bhu Varahaswamy temple at Tirumala and Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple at Tirupati will soon glitter as the TTD officials planning to gold-plate them.
“Gold plating work will be taken up for the gopurams soon and the temples will be closed for three to four days to carry out the works,” TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal said.

The priests of these respective temples said that the engineers have informed them that for taking up gold-plating works, the temples have to be closed for 40 days at a stretch, which was not possible. So, the TTD found an agency which has expertise in 3D printing work. 

With the help of 3-dimensional picturisation, the replica of the gopurams have been designed with Plaster of Paris. The agency has taken the measurements for the PoP models and accordingly, completed copper moulding and gold-plating works.

Privileged darshan dates announced 
Tirumala: The aged, physically challenged and parents with children below five years can have privileged darshan on the second and third Tuesdays and Wednesdays respectively. The darshan for senior citizens and physically challenged will be on September 10 and 17. On these two days, 4,000 tokens will be issued in three slots. While on September 11 and 18, darshan will be provided to parents with children below five years of age through Supatham entry from 9 am till 1.30 pm on these 2 days.

