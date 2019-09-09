YSRC government adopting vindictive attitude: BJP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State general secretary S Suresh Reddy alleged that the YSRC government was adopting vindictive attitude towards opposition parties. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he advised the State government to focus on development works. He said there was a lot of difference between the claims of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ground reality. It was not correct on the part of the government to remove certain fair price shop dealers on the pretext that they did not vote for the YSRC in the elections. The BJP would welcome any action against corruption. However, it should not be aimed at settling political scores.

Investors’ confidence was hit in the State following cancellation of several projects. It was high time that the government changed its attitude, otherwise it would face the same fate like the TDP, he cautioned.

The BJP leader was also critical of introduction of village and ward volunteers as the system might end up as replica of Janmabhoomi committees formed during the previous TDP regime. The BJP would launch an agitation if the government failed to change its ways, he threatened.

Replying to a query, Suresh Reddy said Polavaram project should not be delayed as it would provide irrigation and drinking water to people of north coastal Andhra and parched Rayalaseema region. Due to retendering process, the project might get delayed and its cost would also escalate. The Centre had made it clear that it would not bear any extra expenditure incurred due to the delay in execution of the national project, he said.

He said the BJP launched a month-long nationwide ‘Sampark Abhiyan’ to reach out to intellectuals and other sections of society to generate awareness about the abrogation of Article 370. The people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of development for over 70 years. Article 370 kept them away from taking advantage of the development schemes launched by the Union Government. The BJP government had fulfilled its commitment, which no party could do it in so many years, he said. As part of the campaign, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao will address a meeting in Vizag on Monday.