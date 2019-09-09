YSRC government committed to welfare of minorities, says Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Basha 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said minorities would get justice under the YSRC government. Speaking at a programme organised by the YSRC minority cell here on Sunday, the Deputy Chief Minister said the YSRC government was committed to the welfare of Muslims and minorities.

The government had allocated adequate funds for protection of wakf properties. It was for the first time a minority community leader became a Deputy Chief Minister in the State, he said and added that YSR Shaadi ka tohfa programme launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be a boon for the poor Muslims. Amzath Basha said minorities faced several problems during the previous TDP government. Stating that Muslim leaders would get priority in the YSRC government, he said at least 10 seats should be allocated for minorities in the GVMC elections.

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said the YSRC would focus on solving problems of Muslims in the city. There is a proposal to allot houses for Muslim women. The Chief Minister is contemplating developing Visakhapatnam on the lines of Mumbai, he said.