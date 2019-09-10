 Situation in Palnadu under control: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the TDP is all set to take out a rally to Palnadu region under the banner ‘Chalo Atmakur’ in protest against the alleged attacks on its cadre by ruling YSRC activists, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha has come down heavily on the Opposition party and its leader N Chandrababu Naidu for staging “dramas”.

Terming the Opposition party claims of attacks by YSRC activists “false and baseless”, Sucharitha stated that it was a drama enacted by paid artistes to dent the image of the State police and government.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat on Monday, Sucharitha lambasted the Telugu Desam leaders for spreading rumours against the government at a time when people of the State and Palnadu region are busy in farming activities and appreciating CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three months of administration.

Police officials are investigating every complaint they received, she maintained.Sucharitha also called the rehabilitation centre set up in Guntur a few days ago for the “victims of YSRC attacks” a “farce” and criticised the TDP for staging ‘dramas’ with the help of paid artistes and uploading videos against Jagan in social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and others.

“After receiving reports that a few political leaders were attacked, police began night halts in 127 villages of Palnadu region and officials are interacting with the villagers every day. The situation in Palnadu region is under control. If there are any incidents of violence, they (villagers) can lodge complaints with police and Spandana also,” Sucharitha maintained.

Explaining the measures taken by the government, the Home Minister said police officials visited all villages after the elections in order to bring the law and order situation under control.“Top police officials visited the region and assured security to both the parties. They also conducted awareness sessions for both the groups. Both the State and Palnadu region are in safe hands, there is no need to panic,” Sucharitha said.

The Home Minister also requested Naidu to stop enacting dramas for political mileage. “It seems Naidu is not happy when people are appreciating us. He always look for political gains. If there are any villagers in the rehabilitation centre, officials will assure safety to them and send them back to their respective villages. Meanwhile, police will conduct ground-level verification and create a friendly environment in the villages. An OSD (officer on special duty) outpost will be set up soon to hear the complaints from people of Palnadu region,” Sucharitha said. The minister said as many as 79 political attack cases were registered in the past three months.

“With the help of Naidu, former MLA Yarapathaneni Srinivasa Rao committed many irregularities and threatened one Guravachari for complaining against illegal mining in the region. Wrongdoers will be punished,” she clarified.

Advocates visit Atmakuru

Guntur: A team of advocates led by Bar Association president of Macherla Jupalli Srinivasa Rao visited Atmakur village and conducted a meeting with the representatives of political parties on Sunday. The advocates promised to provide legal advice and urged the people to live peacefully in the village, ignoring old disputes. “Police are taking all measures to ensure law and order in the region. If any incidents of violence happen, then report it to the police,” he said

OSD outpost to be set up soon

79 political attack cases registered in the past three months

43 cases registered against YSRC activists and leaders

36 cases registered against TDP workers and leaders

If there are any villagers in the rehabilitation centre, officials will assure safety and send them back to their villages

Police will conduct ground-level verification and create a friendly environment in the villages

An OSD outpost will be set up soon to receive complaints from Palnadu region