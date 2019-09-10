Home States Andhra Pradesh

131 villages in Andhra Pradesh submerged, officials issue second warning

Officials of Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage are on high alert and constantly monitoring the situation to regulate the flood flow at the respective projects.

Published: 10th September 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Godavari flood water increased at Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district on Monday.

Godavari flood water increased at Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANDHRA PRADESH: With no let-up in the floodwater level in the River Godavari, 44 villages in West Godavari and 87 villages in East Godavari were inundated on Monday. However, no casualties were reported from the twin Godavari districts.

The second flood warning issued on Monday morning is likely to continue till Tuesday afternoon as the river is getting heavy inflows at Dowleswaram Barrage. At 6 pm on Monday, the flood discharge was 14,95,174 cusecs, irrigation officials said.

ALSO READ: Godavari Crosses second warning level in Telangana

Meanwhile, four crest gates of Srisailam reservoir were lifted up to a height of 10 feet with the increase in inflows from the upstream and floodwater was let out at the discharge rate of 1,11,564 cusecs through the spillway. The total outflow from the project was 2,17,238 cusecs.

Officials of Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage are on high alert and constantly monitoring the situation to regulate the flood flow at the respective projects.

Speaking to TNIE, Irrigation Department Superintending Engineer S Krishna Rao said the flood discharge in Godavari river is expected to continue at the rate of 13 lakh to 15 lakh cusecs till Tuesday evening and thereafter it is likely to recede gradually.

All the precautionary measures have been taken to mitigate flood loss.

“The trend at Bhadrachalam and other points upstream of Godavari is on the decline as the heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the river in Maharashtra have now ceased. The inflows are gradually declining in Indravati and Pranahita.

The impact of heavy rains will only be evident two or three days later at Dowleswaram Barrage.  Till then, the first flood warning will be continued,” the SE said.

Along with 19 villages in Polavaram, another 19 villages in Velerupadu, four lanka villages in Achanta and two in Yelamanchili mandals of West Godavari district are inundated in floodwater.

On the other hand, 35 villages in Devipatnam, 19 in Chintoor and Kunavaram and another 36 villages in Konaseema region downstream of Dowleswaram Barrage are also flooded. Increasing floodwater in Godavari at Polavaram project has cut off road connectivity to several villages in agency areas of both Godavari districts.

Officials are unable to accurately measure the flood level at the cofferdam of the Polavaram project due to fluctuations in the level, while the flood level at the CWC measuring gauge shows a steady trend.

When the flood level started decreasing at Bhadrachalam, people in Polavaram region thought flood would also decrease at their place, but it had only increased. The floodwater inundated roads leading to Gajulagondi village, entered the police checkpost near Kadamma bridge, where it is flowing over the bridge. Floodwater also entered houses in Kothuru, Madapuram, Kondrukota, Wadapalli and Tellavaram villages. 

People suffering from lack of electricity, drinking water and depleted food stocks, blamed the officials for their predicament. Skirting around the question of whether the flood alert was sounded at the right time, the officials said they had taken every measure to mitigate loss.

“Special officers have been appointed for all the 44 flood-affected villages. Already 12 boats have been engaged in relief works. Food has been prepared for the flood victims,” said Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy.

East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy, directed the officials to be prepared to shift the people from submerged villages if the flood level increases further.

The fresh floods have caused worry to farmers who are not in a position to bear the crop loss for the second consecutive season. Meanwhile, rescue and relief teams have been deployed in agency areas of East Godavari. A total of 167 SDRF, 90 fire service and 30 NDRF personnel have been deployed with boats, life jackets and other material for relief and rescue operations.

4 Srisailam gates lifted
With increasing inflows into Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers, irrigation officials have lifted four crest gates of Srisailam reservoir up to a height of 10 feet and they are contemplating to lift two more gates to let the floodwater at the discharge rate of 50,000 cusecs, in addition to the current discharge at the rate of 1.11 lakh cusecs.

The water level in the project reached 884.6 ft against the full reservoir level of 885 ft.  With the possibility of increasing inflows, the officials at Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala are getting ready to regulate the flood by releasing floodwater downstream.

Prakasam Barrage officials in Vijayawada have also been alerted.

Flood discharge
14,95,174 cusecs
Dowleswaram Barrage  (6 pm)
2,72,928 cusecs
Srisailam
53,452 cusecs
Nagarjuna Sagar
47,853 cusecs
Pulichintala
34,088 cusecs
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra floods Andhra Pradesh floods Godavari
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp