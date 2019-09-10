20 injured after parapet wall falls on people watching 'Pedda Saragathi' ritual in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least 20 people were injured after a parapet wall of a house collapsed on a congregation of people who were watching the traditional Pedda Saragathi ritual on the outskirts of Kurnool city in the wee hours of Tuesday. Pedda Saragathi is a ritual that takes part as part of Moharrum where people walk over a bed of hot coal spread on the ground.

Three persons are said to be in critical condition.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the ritual held at B Tandrapadu village in Kurnool mandal. Some of them climbed over a building and sat on the parapet wall of a house to watch the ritual. Unable to bear the weight of the people, the parapet wall collapsed on those who were standing underneath it.

People on the roof also fell down leading to injuries to nearly 20 people. Those who were standing underneath the roof suffered severe injuries while those who fell from the top escaped with minor injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to Kurnool government hospital for treatment.