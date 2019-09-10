Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh transport department invites applications from auto/taxi drivers

The applicant should have an Aadhaar card, BPL/white ration card and while filing the application, the vehicle shall be in the possession of the owner.

Published: 10th September 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

cab, taxi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Transport Department issued orders on Monday, inviting applications from self-owned auto/taxi drivers for availing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for insurance, fitness certificate, repair and other requirements.

Eligible drivers can apply from Tuesday. In this regard, all the DTC/RTO/MVI transport offices will be facilitated with help-desk to facilitate filing of the online application and linking of Aadhaar card number.
The applicant should own and drive an autorickshaw/taxi/maxi cab and possess a valid driving licence to drive autorickshaw/light motor vehicle. The vehicle shall be covered with valid records such as Registration Certificate and taxes in case of LT Cabs. Family (husband, wife and minor children) of the applicant will be eligible to get benefit for one vehicle.

The applicant should have an Aadhaar card, BPL/white ration card and while filing the application, the vehicle shall be in the possession of the owner.

Application
Application open from September 10
The registered owner should link their Aadhaar card number to their vehicle in the driving licence database on transport department’s website and open an unencumbered bank account within a period of 15 days

Verification and Sanction
The applications will be sent to village/ward volunteers through Village Secretariat/Civic chief
Civic chief in urban and MPDO in rural areas will take approval of the Collector

Payment
Transport dept chief will prepare a bill for all the beneficiaries approved by Collectors, submit to treasury for checks and arrange payment

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Transport Department
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp