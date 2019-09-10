Andhra Pradesh transport department invites applications from auto/taxi drivers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Transport Department issued orders on Monday, inviting applications from self-owned auto/taxi drivers for availing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for insurance, fitness certificate, repair and other requirements.

Eligible drivers can apply from Tuesday. In this regard, all the DTC/RTO/MVI transport offices will be facilitated with help-desk to facilitate filing of the online application and linking of Aadhaar card number.

The applicant should own and drive an autorickshaw/taxi/maxi cab and possess a valid driving licence to drive autorickshaw/light motor vehicle. The vehicle shall be covered with valid records such as Registration Certificate and taxes in case of LT Cabs. Family (husband, wife and minor children) of the applicant will be eligible to get benefit for one vehicle.

The applicant should have an Aadhaar card, BPL/white ration card and while filing the application, the vehicle shall be in the possession of the owner.

Application

Application open from September 10

The registered owner should link their Aadhaar card number to their vehicle in the driving licence database on transport department’s website and open an unencumbered bank account within a period of 15 days

Verification and Sanction

The applications will be sent to village/ward volunteers through Village Secretariat/Civic chief

Civic chief in urban and MPDO in rural areas will take approval of the Collector

Payment

Transport dept chief will prepare a bill for all the beneficiaries approved by Collectors, submit to treasury for checks and arrange payment