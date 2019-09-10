‘Chalo Atmakur’ to protect rights of people: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that TDP’s ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages after attacks by YSRC workers.

“Such incidents of mass attacks on houses never happened before. Around 500 families left their villages in search of shelter,” the Leader of the Opposition alleged.

During a teleconference with the party leaders on Monday, Naidu said ‘Chalo Atmakur’ would be conducted in a peaceful manner.

“We took up the fight to ensure justice to the victims of YSRC attacks. The entire leadership of the TDP stands behind them. People have every right to live in their villages and cultivate their lands,’’ the TDP chief asserted and appealed to one and all to condemn the violation of human rights in Palnadu area of Guntur district.

The Telugu Desam Party will continue its fight to ensure justice for the victims, Naidu said and added that they were ready to face cases.