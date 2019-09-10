Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dilemma over funds for State festival Dasara

The officials have been spending for the festivities from the temple’s revenue with the hope that the government may reimburse them.

Published: 10th September 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Shelter arrangements being installed as a part of Dasara arrangements at Durga gudi ghat road in Vijayawada on Monday.

Shelter arrangements being installed as a part of Dasara arrangements at Durga gudi ghat road in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thought it’s been four years since the then government announced the ten-day Dasara festivities celebrated atop Indrakeeladri a State festival, the Durga temple officials still find it hard to meet the expenses for holding it on a grand note.

The officials have been spending for the festivities from the temple’s revenue with the hope that the government may reimburse them.In 2015, then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced birth anniversaries of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Prakasam Pantulu, and Dasara as State festivals, and stated the government would allot funds for their celebrations. However, funds for Dasara, which was celebrated just two weeks after the announcement, were not released .

Then temple executive officer (EO) Ch Narsinga Rao spent around `6 crore for the celebrations. The amount more than doubled to `13 crore the next year; in 2017, `8.3 crore was spent when A Surya Kumari was temple EO. “Though Surya Kumar had written a letter to the State government, requesting release of the said funds, the temple failed to get the money due to various reasons,” a senior official said, on the condition of anonymity.

His successor, V Koteswaramma, also tried to get the money released, but in vain. As Durga puja at the temple became popular by the year with influx of more devotees, the cost of celebrations also increased, gradually. “Every year, money released from the Endowments department is being spent. This time, we are expecting that the new government will support us by releasing funds for the festival,”
the present EO, Suresh Babu, said.

According to sources, the EO had written a letter to Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao seeking immediate disbursement of funds with the Dasara festival inching closer.Minister Srinivasa Rao told TNIE the issue was under consideration and a meeting would soon be conducted with temple officials. “Soon, we are going to bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. In a day or two, we are expecting a positive response from him,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Durga temple Dasara festivities Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp