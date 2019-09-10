Loan waiver: Congress delegation meets Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from the State Kisan cell unit of the Congress met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention to have the State Government release fourth and fifth instalments of the farm loan waver.

J Gurunatham, who headed the delegation, said that under the 2014 loan waiver scheme, 30 lakh farmers in the state have to be paid fourth and final installments as GO No 38 dated March 10, 2019 has not been cancelled yet.

He said even the State High Court has asked the government to pay the pending instalments of the loan waiver. “It will be a great help to the farmers, who are still stuck in debt trap,” the Congress leader said. The Governor assured to pursue the matter.