Section 144 imposed in AP Gurajala division ahead of festivities
Published: 10th September 2019 11:24 AM | Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:24 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in Gurajala revenue division on Monday, in view of the ensuing Muharram and Ganesh immersion festivities.
Sub-divisional executive magistrate and revenue divisional officer J Parthasarathy directed the police officers to issue orders for the same, in view of the celebrations from September 9 to 12.
As per the order, assembly of more than four persons in an area was prohibited from Monday 5 am to Friday 10 am.
Meanwhile, the ‘Chalo Palnadu’ protest announced by Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to be held on Friday.