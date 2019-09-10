Section 144 imposed in AP Gurajala division ahead of festivities

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in Gurajala revenue division on Monday, in view of the ensuing Muharram and Ganesh immersion festivities.

Sub-divisional executive magistrate and revenue divisional officer J Parthasarathy directed the police officers to issue orders for the same, in view of the celebrations from September 9 to 12.

As per the order, assembly of more than four persons in an area was prohibited from Monday 5 am to Friday 10 am.

Meanwhile, the ‘Chalo Palnadu’ protest announced by Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to be held on Friday.