Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tomato prices slump to Rs 3 per kilo in Anantapur market in Andhra

According to horticulture officials, half of the tomato produce is still in the fields and the yield will come to the market only if there is any rise in the prices in the coming days.

Published: 10th September 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes

For representational purposes

By P Venugopal Reddy
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The fall in tomato prices, which some times touch even Rs 1 a kg, has once again started to worry the farmers. In Anantapur market, tomatoes are not fetching a price of even Rs 3 a kg, forcing the farmers to leave the produce in their fields to save the cost of hiring labour.

According to horticulture officials, half of the tomato produce is still in the fields and the yield will come to the market only if there is any rise in the prices in the coming days. As the tomato produce had started coming to the market at once in huge quantity, the prices crashed. 

A 15 kg tomato box is being sold at Rs 40 to Rs 50 now. The farmers, who invested a huge amount of money to raise the tomato crop, are expressing concern at the falling prices.

The farmers said they do not get even transport charges if they sell the produce at Rs 50 a box. Speaking to TNIE, Sriram Gautham, a farmer of Nuthimadugu village in Kambadur Mandal, said he raised tomato crop by investing Rs 30,000 per acre. “The tomato prices are falling steeply. If the downward trend continues, the farmers cannot get even transport charges,” he lamented.

Every day a huge quantity of tomatoes is being brought to the market yards resulting in a slump in the prices.

The farmers borrowed huge money to raise the tomato crop, but falling prices have made them crestfallen, another ryot rued.

Anticipating a better price, some tomato farmers have started taking their produce to  Madanapalle in neighbouring Chittoor and Kolar in Karnataka.

Assistant Director of Horticulture Chandrasekhar said, “There is no scope for a rise in tomato prices in the open market in the coming days. The downward trend will continue till this month end.”

Farmers cultivated tomato crop in a large extent in the district this season and the yield is also good. As the farmers are bringing a huge quantity of tomato produce to the market at once, the prices are on the decline, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra tomato prices Andhra economy Andhra Pradesh tomato prices
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp