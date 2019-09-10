UDAY Express likely to start from month-end

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The UDAY Express is likely to begin passenger services from this month-end.

The air-conditioned chair car, which was to be officially launched on August 26 this year, got delayed due to former Union minister Arun Jaitely’s demise.

According to sources, Union Ministry of Railways has plans to launch the double-decker train this month-end. The beginning of passenger services of double-decker UDAY Express, a high priority among fast trains in the country on short routes, is likely to be an advantage to passengers, especially businessmen and traders, between Vizag and Vijayawada.

After the coaches were brought to Vizag in July, a trial run was conducted. After the formal launch, the services were to begin on August 27. However, the launch was postponed due to Jaitley’s demise.

The train will start from Vizag railway station at 5.45 am and arrive in Vijayawada 11.15 am. In the return direction, the train will start from Vijayawada at 5.30 pm and reach Vizag station at 10.55 pm.

The train will run five days in a week.

UDAY Express will be the third LHB coach train in the division.

Technical features

All coaches fitted with SANROK made Centre Buffer Couplers (CBCs) with BDG, which reduces longitudinal jerks during journey

Coaches are with secondary suspension with air springs

Coaches fitted with KNORR make Failure Indication and Braking System (FIBS), disc brakes

Each coach has two bio-toilets fitted with S-trap bio-tanks

Each coach will have six display monitors and Public address system

Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) is fitted with fire alarm

Colurful exterior

6 AC chair cars with a seating capacity of 120 each

Colorful vinyl wrapped exterior

LCD screens with Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information system

Modular

Bio-toilets