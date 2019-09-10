Union Jal Shakti Ministry seeks response from AP government on PM Modi's letter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has reportedly shot off a letter to the State government seeking a proper reply for an earlier letter from the Prime Minister’s Office two weeks ago for a detailed report on the Polavaram project.

Following the State government’s decision to cancel the existing contract of the project and go for reverse-tendering, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) submitted a detailed report on the national project to the PMO and the PMO in return sought a report from the State government.

When contacted, Adityanath Das, Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, told TNIE that he had not received any letter from the PMO. He only received a letter from the Jal Shakti Ministry some time back, to which he will be replying in a day or two. He clarified that no fresh letter was received in this regard.