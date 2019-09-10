Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam to host South Africa, India Test match from October 2

The ACA formed an organising committee with District Collector V Vinay Chand as the chairperson for conducting the Test match at a meeting held here on Monday.

Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A good news for the cricket fans in the city. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will be hosting the first Test match between India and South Africa at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium at PM Palem in the city from October 2 to 6. Vizag hosted India and England Test match three years ago from November 16 to 21 in 2016.

The ACA formed an organising committee with District Collector V Vinay Chand as the chairperson for conducting the Test match at a meeting held here on Monday. Vinay Chand, Commissioner of Police RK Meena, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, ACA president GVGK Rangaraju, secretary Ch Arun Kumar, treasurer KS Ramachandra Rao, VDCA secretary K Pardhasaradhi, ACA media manager CR Mohan, officials from VDCA, EPDCL, VPT, RTC attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Rangaraju sought cooperation of the district officials for smooth conduct of the Test match.

Arun Kumar said apart from organising committee, 12 sub-committees were also formed in this regard. He also said 2,000  students per day will be given free entry into the stadium to watch the match.

