Water conservation: 64 of  1,952 blocks under Jal Shakti Abhiyan in the Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The BJP-led Union government has taken constructive decisions for the welfare of the people and tried to strengthen the country in the past 100 days under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said  Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy while addressing a press conference at Guntur on Monday.

Kishan said the Centre had taken a major step such as abrogation of Article 370 with the support of opposition parties in Parliament and fulfilled people’s aspirations and demands for the past 70 years.

He alleged that anti-national and anti-constitutional activities took place for the past 70 years despite allocating crores of funds to Kashmir.

The minister said that the government at the Centre passed 36 out of the 37 Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha and 32 bills in Rajya Sabha within 100 days, for the first time since 1953.

“The size of the economy increased from USD 1.99 trillion dollars to USD 2.75 trillion during the financial years 2015-16 to 2018-19 and is further projected to increase to USD 5 trillion by 2024,”Kishan said adding, that the government gave top priority to drinking water supply and accordingly allocated funds to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

He said that the Centre identified 1952 blocks under Jal Shakti Abhiyan for water conservation and promotion of irrigation efficiency. Of these, 64 blocks are in nine districts of the State.  

“The Centre allocated Rs 88,000 crore for the benefit of farmers under Kisan Samman Yojana scheme, so that every farmer can get a pension of Rs 3,000. We also started supplying power at Rs 1.90 to Rs 2 per unit to industries,” he said.

