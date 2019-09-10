‘Welfare schemes should reach all eligible people’: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that all eligible people should get the benefit of government welfare schemes, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take utmost care in implementing the welfare schemes and see to it that they reach the beneficiaries.

“The systems like biometric, iris identification and video screening are used to ensure that the schemes reach the beneficiary, but they are not intended to deny the welfare schemes to the eligible,’’ he maintained.

Conducting a review meeting with Women and Child Welfare Department officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, he said that the formalities and procedures in implementation should not be complicated and the purpose of the scheme should be served by ensuring that the maximum number of people get the benefit.

Underscoring the need for a separate mechanism to enable the government for responding to the emergency issues in villages, he said a helpline should be set up at Village Secretariats. He also enquired about the possibility of starting village-level courts to settle petty and minor disputes of land and other issues.