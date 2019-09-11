Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra BJP chief slams YSRC government for continuous failures of administrations

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday hit out at the YSRC government and accused it of repeating the mistakes of the previous TDP government.  

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday hit out at the YSRC government and accused it of repeating the mistakes of the previous TDP government. “The people voted the YSRC to power as the previous Telugu Desam government had indulged in corruption in the past five years. Now, in just three months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost control over the administration,” he alleged. 

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, Lakshminarayana said the online sand supply system, launched by the State government from September 5, was not functioning properly. The YSR Congress government failed to supply sand to the needy, creating a lot of difficulties to the general public, he said. “The YSRC had promised to pay Rs 12,000 to the farmers per annum. Now the State government has decided to pay Rs 12,000 to farmers by adding Rs 6,000 to the Central assistance of Rs 6,000. This is not correct,” he said. 

