Chandrababu Naidu spreading fake stories of political vendetta: YSRCP MLA

The statement from Devarayalu came just hours after AP police had put several TDP leaders under house arrest in view of the party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:06 PM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo |EPS)

By ANI

GUNTUR: YSRCP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Wednesday accused the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of spreading fake stories of political vendetta in the Palnadu region of Guntur district.

"For the past three months, our government is taking substantial steps to develop the region. But Chandra Babu Naidu is trying to create fake news, fake stories and is trying to enact a drama when nothing is happening in Palnadu area. He is trying to defame the people of Palnadu by claiming that so much violence, illegal activities and factionalism are taking place in the region," the YSRCP MLA said.

"This is a usual practice by him. He always tries to politicise everything," he added.

GALLERY: Naidu, others under house arrest as YSRC govt stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally

The statement from Devarayalu came just hours after Andhra Pradesh police had put several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders under house arrest in view of the party's call for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally following political violence allegations made by YSRCP. Police said that TDP did not receive any permission to take out the rally.

Meanwhile, TDP has also accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging in political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more. 

