Jagan government is dictatorial, has murdered democracy: Nara Lokesh after detention

Nara Lokesh's remarks came after, he along with his father and TDP party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was put under preventive house arrest.

Published: 11th September 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Police stopping TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during Chalo Atmakur programme at his residence in Undavalli near Vijayawada.

Police stopping TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during Chalo Atmakur programme at his residence in Undavalli near Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

AMARAVATI:: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy-led government is dictatorial and has killed the democracy.

Lokesh's remarks came after, he along with his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was put under preventive house arrest on Wednesday no sooner they were set to embark on 'Chalo Atmakur' rally.

"This is dictatorship, the government is behaving like 'Tuglaq'. We are being stopped in an undemocratic manner. We have seen 100 days and we are asking for the account of these 100 days," said Nara Lokesh.

TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.

"Every TDP leader and party worker is being harassed and are forced to leave their respective places. We were just going there to see the situation. YSRCP MLAs are giving open threat saying that the police is with them and nobody could do anything," he said.

"The ruling party is trying to strangulate our party across Andhra Pradesh. We were moving ahead in a democratic manner but our entire leadership was put under house arrest. This is the murder of democracy" said Nara.

Several TDP leaders were put under house arrest by the police on Wednesday morning as preventive measure restraining them from participating in "Chalo Atmakur" rally.

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
